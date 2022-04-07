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Christian Video Vault: The Satanic 'New Age's Antichrist Connection Exposed Again! [02.04.2022]
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73 views • April 07, 2022
"Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them". - Ephesians 5:11
Note: I know a LOT of people who are into this 'New Age' 'movement'... A Lot... (No names mentioned, I know several of you follow me and you all know what I mean about this...)
And NONE of them will admit the they worshiping Satan or Satanism... No, they are so 'nice', friendly sweet accommodating people...
But when I tell or talk about (and they DON't like theese words) with these people that 'New Age' are Satanic, Does Satanism exist, does many people worship Satanism and Satan, Specially that is I ask that if SATAN excist, would GOD then not also excist? that the Earth are FLAT, they will NOT talk about it. The same with PEDOPHILIA and Grooming... BUT they can talk about anything they want, but I can not... Fucking Satanist...
Sadly many of these people are really 'Awake' on whats going on right now but are still Totally Brainwashed, many of them also smoke Hash everyday and also take Psychedelic drugs like LSD (d-lysergic acid diethylamide), Acid (LSD), Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), Mescaline, Ololiuqui, Psilocybin, Ecstasy and MDMA ect... They also believe in 'open' sex with (almost) everybode, many of them fucks everythin they can, specially men, and they change partners very very often.... Pure Satanic behavier in my world...
So What is 'New Age'?
Yoga, Chakra, Meditation, Third Eye Chakra, Mindfullness, Spiritualism, Numerology, Karma Or Reincarnation, 'Channeling' Spirits, 'Ascending' to Godhood, 'Aliens', Tarot cards. Astrology and Astrological cycles and the Age of Aquarius, Healing, Theology, Cosmogony and Cosmology, Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Blockchain (One World Order = One World Currency) The New Age is essentially about the search for spiritual and philosophical perspectives that will help transform humanity.
Yoga a Satanic Gateway for Demonic Possession! [03.01.2016]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/77ufYlY9rF6M/
SMHP: Satanic Christian Yoga Exposed (Reloaded) [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BOb1vrlZjtyX/
Russian Satanist Helena Blavatsky in the late 19th century. In her books 'Isis Unveiled' (1877) and 'The Secret Doctrine' (1888), Blavatsky claimed that her Society was conveying the essence of all (ONE) world religions, and it thus emphasized a focus on comparative religion...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Age#Religion,_spirituality,_and_esotericism
100% Proof The 'New Age' Movement Is Satanic! [Aug 10th, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UFPaBo9QxGOw/
--
Christian Video Vault: 'Gods' of the 'New Age' (Original Classic) [15.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K3Lzz1HPNSNx/
Christian Video Vault: New Age Satanism Exposed [28.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QFQZiaFx5sIE/
SMHP: The New Age Movement Examined - Looking Back To See Forward #TBT [17.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q5QqJbviRCSu/
Russian Satanist Helena Blavatsky in the late 19th century. In her books 'Isis Unveiled' (1877) and 'The Secret Doctrine' (1888), Blavatsky claimed that her Society was conveying the essence of all (ONE) world religions, and it thus emphasized a focus on comparative religion...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Age#Religion,_spirituality,_and_esotericism
Links for verification:
Steven Bancarz - 190K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/StevenBancarz/videos
--
Source:
The New Age's Antichrist Connection - In this video, it is established with much evidence, that what the New Age Movement promotes as its core set of beliefs, is the same as what the Antichrist kingdom is said in the Bible to force on all the world in the end times. Numerous New Age authors and sources are cited and compared with prophetic Scripture to make this connection to the Antichrist even more obvious to the viewer. The New Age Antichrist doctrines are exposed, and the Christian alternative is offered clearly and concisely.
2,863 viewsApr 2, 2022
Christian Video Vault
10.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IrtdI0CF_28
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
All credit for this video goes to Chris White. Here are the links to both of his channels:
Bible Prophecy Talk
https://www.youtube.com/user/hiswaysarehigher
VerseByVerseBT
https://www.youtube.com/user/VerseByVerseBT
Note: I know a LOT of people who are into this 'New Age' 'movement'... A Lot... (No names mentioned, I know several of you follow me and you all know what I mean about this...)
And NONE of them will admit the they worshiping Satan or Satanism... No, they are so 'nice', friendly sweet accommodating people...
But when I tell or talk about (and they DON't like theese words) with these people that 'New Age' are Satanic, Does Satanism exist, does many people worship Satanism and Satan, Specially that is I ask that if SATAN excist, would GOD then not also excist? that the Earth are FLAT, they will NOT talk about it. The same with PEDOPHILIA and Grooming... BUT they can talk about anything they want, but I can not... Fucking Satanist...
Sadly many of these people are really 'Awake' on whats going on right now but are still Totally Brainwashed, many of them also smoke Hash everyday and also take Psychedelic drugs like LSD (d-lysergic acid diethylamide), Acid (LSD), Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), Mescaline, Ololiuqui, Psilocybin, Ecstasy and MDMA ect... They also believe in 'open' sex with (almost) everybode, many of them fucks everythin they can, specially men, and they change partners very very often.... Pure Satanic behavier in my world...
So What is 'New Age'?
Yoga, Chakra, Meditation, Third Eye Chakra, Mindfullness, Spiritualism, Numerology, Karma Or Reincarnation, 'Channeling' Spirits, 'Ascending' to Godhood, 'Aliens', Tarot cards. Astrology and Astrological cycles and the Age of Aquarius, Healing, Theology, Cosmogony and Cosmology, Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Blockchain (One World Order = One World Currency) The New Age is essentially about the search for spiritual and philosophical perspectives that will help transform humanity.
Yoga a Satanic Gateway for Demonic Possession! [03.01.2016]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/77ufYlY9rF6M/
SMHP: Satanic Christian Yoga Exposed (Reloaded) [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BOb1vrlZjtyX/
Russian Satanist Helena Blavatsky in the late 19th century. In her books 'Isis Unveiled' (1877) and 'The Secret Doctrine' (1888), Blavatsky claimed that her Society was conveying the essence of all (ONE) world religions, and it thus emphasized a focus on comparative religion...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Age#Religion,_spirituality,_and_esotericism
100% Proof The 'New Age' Movement Is Satanic! [Aug 10th, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UFPaBo9QxGOw/
--
Christian Video Vault: 'Gods' of the 'New Age' (Original Classic) [15.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K3Lzz1HPNSNx/
Christian Video Vault: New Age Satanism Exposed [28.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QFQZiaFx5sIE/
SMHP: The New Age Movement Examined - Looking Back To See Forward #TBT [17.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q5QqJbviRCSu/
Russian Satanist Helena Blavatsky in the late 19th century. In her books 'Isis Unveiled' (1877) and 'The Secret Doctrine' (1888), Blavatsky claimed that her Society was conveying the essence of all (ONE) world religions, and it thus emphasized a focus on comparative religion...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Age#Religion,_spirituality,_and_esotericism
Links for verification:
Steven Bancarz - 190K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/StevenBancarz/videos
--
Source:
The New Age's Antichrist Connection - In this video, it is established with much evidence, that what the New Age Movement promotes as its core set of beliefs, is the same as what the Antichrist kingdom is said in the Bible to force on all the world in the end times. Numerous New Age authors and sources are cited and compared with prophetic Scripture to make this connection to the Antichrist even more obvious to the viewer. The New Age Antichrist doctrines are exposed, and the Christian alternative is offered clearly and concisely.
2,863 viewsApr 2, 2022
Christian Video Vault
10.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IrtdI0CF_28
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
All credit for this video goes to Chris White. Here are the links to both of his channels:
Bible Prophecy Talk
https://www.youtube.com/user/hiswaysarehigher
VerseByVerseBT
https://www.youtube.com/user/VerseByVerseBT
Keywords
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