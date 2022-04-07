BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Christian Video Vault: The Satanic 'New Age's Antichrist Connection Exposed Again! [02.04.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
73 views • April 07, 2022
"Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them". - Ephesians 5:11
Note: I know a LOT of people who are into this 'New Age' 'movement'... A Lot... (No names mentioned, I know several of you follow me and you all know what I mean about this...)
And NONE of them will admit the they worshiping Satan or Satanism... No, they are so 'nice', friendly sweet accommodating people...
But when I tell or talk about (and they DON't like theese words) with these people that 'New Age' are Satanic, Does Satanism exist, does many people worship Satanism and Satan, Specially that is I ask that if SATAN excist, would GOD then not also excist? that the Earth are FLAT, they will NOT talk about it. The same with PEDOPHILIA and Grooming... BUT they can talk about anything they want, but I can not... Fucking Satanist...

Sadly many of these people are really 'Awake' on whats going on right now but are still Totally Brainwashed, many of them also smoke Hash everyday and also take Psychedelic drugs like LSD (d-lysergic acid diethylamide), Acid (LSD), Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), Mescaline, Ololiuqui, Psilocybin, Ecstasy and MDMA ect... They also believe in 'open' sex with (almost) everybode, many of them fucks everythin they can, specially men, and they change partners very very often.... Pure Satanic behavier in my world...

So What is 'New Age'?
Yoga, Chakra, Meditation, Third Eye Chakra, Mindfullness, Spiritualism, Numerology, Karma Or Reincarnation, 'Channeling' Spirits, 'Ascending' to Godhood, 'Aliens', Tarot cards. Astrology and Astrological cycles and the Age of Aquarius, Healing, Theology, Cosmogony and Cosmology, Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Blockchain (One World Order = One World Currency) The New Age is essentially about the search for spiritual and philosophical perspectives that will help transform humanity.

Yoga a Satanic Gateway for Demonic Possession! [03.01.2016]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/77ufYlY9rF6M/

SMHP: Satanic Christian Yoga Exposed (Reloaded) [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BOb1vrlZjtyX/

Russian Satanist Helena Blavatsky in the late 19th century. In her books 'Isis Unveiled' (1877) and 'The Secret Doctrine' (1888), Blavatsky claimed that her Society was conveying the essence of all (ONE) world religions, and it thus emphasized a focus on comparative religion...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Age#Religion,_spirituality,_and_esotericism

100% Proof The 'New Age' Movement Is Satanic! [Aug 10th, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UFPaBo9QxGOw/
--
Christian Video Vault: 'Gods' of the 'New Age' (Original Classic) [15.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K3Lzz1HPNSNx/

Christian Video Vault: New Age Satanism Exposed [28.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QFQZiaFx5sIE/

SMHP: The New Age Movement Examined - Looking Back To See Forward #TBT [17.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q5QqJbviRCSu/

Russian Satanist Helena Blavatsky in the late 19th century. In her books 'Isis Unveiled' (1877) and 'The Secret Doctrine' (1888), Blavatsky claimed that her Society was conveying the essence of all (ONE) world religions, and it thus emphasized a focus on comparative religion...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Age#Religion,_spirituality,_and_esotericism
Links for verification:
Steven Bancarz - 190K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/StevenBancarz/videos
--
Source:
The New Age's Antichrist Connection - In this video, it is established with much evidence, that what the New Age Movement promotes as its core set of beliefs, is the same as what the Antichrist kingdom is said in the Bible to force on all the world in the end times. Numerous New Age authors and sources are cited and compared with prophetic Scripture to make this connection to the Antichrist even more obvious to the viewer. The New Age Antichrist doctrines are exposed, and the Christian alternative is offered clearly and concisely.

2,863 viewsApr 2, 2022
Christian Video Vault
10.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IrtdI0CF_28
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
All credit for this video goes to Chris White. Here are the links to both of his channels:
Bible Prophecy Talk
https://www.youtube.com/user/hiswaysarehigher
VerseByVerseBT
https://www.youtube.com/user/VerseByVerseBT
Keywords
fascistsatanistpsychopathic pedophilist lgbt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Anthropic Bans Israeli-Linked Account Over AI Profiling of Iran, Gulf Social Media Users

Anthropic Bans Israeli-Linked Account Over AI Profiling of Iran, Gulf Social Media Users

Chase Codewell
Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Iva Greene
UFOs and nuclear sites: Decades of mysterious encounters raise national security concerns

UFOs and nuclear sites: Decades of mysterious encounters raise national security concerns

Kevin Hughes
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy