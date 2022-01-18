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Cristian Terhes Member Of The European Parliament "We Now Live in A World That You Can Easily Call An Iron Fist"
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41 views • January 18, 2022
“Look Where We Are Right Now, From The 'Iron Curtain', We Now Live in A World That You Can Easily Call An 'Iron Fist', This Is What the EU Has Became. People Cannot Protest Anymore. If They Peacefully Protest, They Are Attacked.”
#Worldwide #WorldwideRevolution #EU #EuropeanParliament #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#Worldwide #WorldwideRevolution #EU #EuropeanParliament #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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