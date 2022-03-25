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March22nd Ukraine Russia War Interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Eurovision News
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March22nd Ukraine Russia War Interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Eurovision News
DW News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NQMyHpmy3k&;t
DW is a German public broadcast service. Wikipedia
#Ukraine #Russia #Zelenskyy
Interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | DW News
In an exclusive interview for Eurovision News in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told TV reporters that he is ready to discuss a commitment from his country not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, Russian troop withdrawal and guarantee of Ukraine's security.
DW News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NQMyHpmy3k&;t
DW is a German public broadcast service. Wikipedia
#Ukraine #Russia #Zelenskyy
Interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | DW News
In an exclusive interview for Eurovision News in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told TV reporters that he is ready to discuss a commitment from his country not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, Russian troop withdrawal and guarantee of Ukraine's security.
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