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O ιός ΔΕΝ απομονώθηκε, (απόδειξη) αλλά οι πιέσεις για εμβόλιο εντείνονται!
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455 views • November 15, 2021
Ο ιός δεν απομονώθηκε ποτέ. Το λέει το ΚΕΕΛΠΝΟ της Κίνας,
το λέει το CDC στις ΗΠΑ, αλλά πιέζουν αφόρητα με απίστευτους
εκβιασμούς ταλαιπωρίες, διαχωρισμους και στέρηση ελευθεριών,
να εμβολιαστούν οι πάντες, και παρόλο που εμβολιάστηκε μεγάλο μέρος των πληθυσμών, τα κρούσματα κι οι θάνατοι αυξάνονται παγκοσμίως
αντί να μειωθούν. Το πώς υπάρχουν (και απαιτούνται) τεστ για έναν ιό που δεν απομονώθηκε, είναι απορίας άξιο.
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908/featured
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
το λέει το CDC στις ΗΠΑ, αλλά πιέζουν αφόρητα με απίστευτους
εκβιασμούς ταλαιπωρίες, διαχωρισμους και στέρηση ελευθεριών,
να εμβολιαστούν οι πάντες, και παρόλο που εμβολιάστηκε μεγάλο μέρος των πληθυσμών, τα κρούσματα κι οι θάνατοι αυξάνονται παγκοσμίως
αντί να μειωθούν. Το πώς υπάρχουν (και απαιτούνται) τεστ για έναν ιό που δεν απομονώθηκε, είναι απορίας άξιο.
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908/featured
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
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