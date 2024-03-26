Dozens of Julian Assange supporters gathered outside the High Court building in London, which will make a decision on the case of extraditing the journalist to the USA.
Assange's associates called on the American authorities to drop the charges against the Australian.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.