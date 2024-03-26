Create New Account
Dozens of Julian Assange Supporters gathered Outside the High Court building in London, which will make a Decision on the Case of Extraditing the Journalist to the USA
Published 16 hours ago

Dozens of Julian Assange supporters gathered outside the High Court building in London, which will make a decision on the case of extraditing the journalist to the USA. 

Assange's associates called on the American authorities to drop the charges against the Australian.

