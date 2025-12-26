BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨Venezuela’s 2025: US false-flag plot mirrors CIA’s dark past
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1345 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 1 day ago

Venezuela’s 2025 false-flag plot mirrors CIA’s dark past

As tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela escalate in late 2025, Venezuela claims to have captured CIA-linked mercenaries plotting a false-flag attack on the USS Gravely during joint drills with Trinidad and Tobago.

President Trump has confirmed authorizing CIA covert operations in Venezuela, intensifying accusations of U.S. efforts for regime change amid military buildups.

🔍 Declassified documents reveal a troubling history of false-flag operations

◾️Operation Northwoods (1962): The CIA proposed fake attacks on U.S. cities and planes, blamed on Cuba, to justify an invasion. President Kennedy rejected the plan.

◾️Gulf of Tonkin (1964): Fabricated attacks on U.S. ships in Vietnam led to a Congressional resolution that escalated the war. Later reports confirmed the second incident never occurred.

◾️USS Maine (1898): The explosion in Havana Harbor was blamed on Spain, sparking the Spanish-American War without evidence.

◾️Operation Ajax (1953): In Iran, the CIA staged false-flag attacks to discredit Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh, paving the way for his overthrow.

◾️Operation Gladio (1940s–1990s): CIA-backed stay-behind networks in Europe staged bombings and attacks, falsely blaming left-wing groups to influence elections.

✏️ Pattern recognition in US tactics

◾️Gleiwitz Incident (1939): A Nazi false-flag operation where SS operatives dressed as Poles attacked a German radio station—used as a model in U.S. declassified documents for staging provocations.

◾️COINTELPRO (1956–1971): The FBI used false-flag tactics to disrupt civil rights groups by planting evidence and spreading misinformation.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

Kevin Hughes
Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth&#8217;s climate

Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth’s climate

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
Assange&#8217;s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Assange’s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Willow Tohi
University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

Cassie B.
Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy