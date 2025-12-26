Venezuela’s 2025 false-flag plot mirrors CIA’s dark past

As tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela escalate in late 2025, Venezuela claims to have captured CIA-linked mercenaries plotting a false-flag attack on the USS Gravely during joint drills with Trinidad and Tobago.

President Trump has confirmed authorizing CIA covert operations in Venezuela, intensifying accusations of U.S. efforts for regime change amid military buildups.

🔍 Declassified documents reveal a troubling history of false-flag operations

◾️Operation Northwoods (1962): The CIA proposed fake attacks on U.S. cities and planes, blamed on Cuba, to justify an invasion. President Kennedy rejected the plan.

◾️Gulf of Tonkin (1964): Fabricated attacks on U.S. ships in Vietnam led to a Congressional resolution that escalated the war. Later reports confirmed the second incident never occurred.

◾️USS Maine (1898): The explosion in Havana Harbor was blamed on Spain, sparking the Spanish-American War without evidence.

◾️Operation Ajax (1953): In Iran, the CIA staged false-flag attacks to discredit Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh, paving the way for his overthrow.

◾️Operation Gladio (1940s–1990s): CIA-backed stay-behind networks in Europe staged bombings and attacks, falsely blaming left-wing groups to influence elections.

✏️ Pattern recognition in US tactics

◾️Gleiwitz Incident (1939): A Nazi false-flag operation where SS operatives dressed as Poles attacked a German radio station—used as a model in U.S. declassified documents for staging provocations.

◾️COINTELPRO (1956–1971): The FBI used false-flag tactics to disrupt civil rights groups by planting evidence and spreading misinformation.