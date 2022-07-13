Attempted Murder Of Kandiss Taylor: SWAT Team Converged On Taylor Home, Occupied By Children

Stew Peters Show.





Kandiss Taylor was SWATTED last night in her home.





Whoever did this had one mission: TO KILL HER.





Everyone knows what the SWATT team looks like, and what happens whenever they have a call.





The investigation to find Kandiss Taylors’s attempted murderer is currently being blocked by a third party talk service who is REFUSING to give up their information to the police!





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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