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Trump shreds RINOs, establishment GOP at CPAC: Democrats are viscous, but they're united | REPORT
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70 views • July 13, 2021
CPAC: Former President Donald Trump gave an address in which he went off on the 'establishment' GOP, and Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him. Newsmax's Emerald Robinson reports, followed by reaction from former Trump adviser Bruce LeVell. - via American Agenda, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax
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