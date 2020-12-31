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Fact Check: Tiffany Dover, 30, Dead after Covid Vaccine
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485 views • December 31, 2020
Tiffany Dover was a nurse from Higdon, Alabama USA, who received the Covid vaccine, live on TV but died shortly after. She is listed in the DeKalb County death records database, which is no longer available to the general public, due to the media coverup.
Tiffany's facebook is removed and no further videos of her are found on her instagram to let us know she' was okay after the vaccination.
Tiffany's facebook is removed and no further videos of her are found on her instagram to let us know she' was okay after the vaccination.
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