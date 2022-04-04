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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1826 - Lynda Palmer - Powell is sentenced to 50 years
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31 views • April 04, 2022
Powell walked into the motel where Lynda was working the front desk and shot her, before shooting a hotel guest an hour and a half later in a separate robbery.
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