Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1912 followers
107 views • 9 months ago

‼️🥑  Zombie vegetables from the supermarket: What’s that all ” is said to be behind the rubber effect #USEditorial Videos are currently going viral online in which you can see surprised supermarket customers holding inedible rubber-like substances in their hands instead of fruit or vegetables. US journalist Alex Jones describes these foods as “zombie vegetables” and “fruit” and claims that the coating agent “Apeel” is behind them. The manufacturing company “Apeel Sciences” has received financial support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. But what exactly does “Apeel” consist of? This is the question chiropractor and YouTuber Dr. Eric Berg in a video. In it he explains that Apeel keeps over 99 percent of the ingredients a secret. However, Berg learned from patents that potentially toxic substances were hidden behind them.

Keywords
