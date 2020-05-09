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Cell Death mRNA Detects Virus Entering Your Cell - Moderna
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64 views • May 09, 2020
mRNA (Messenger RNA) not a vaccine IS a genetic code modifier - COVID-19 mRNA will rewrite your whole body DNA in your T-Cells to attack any abnormal cell. Bill Gates himself admitted 700,000 or more to die in first inoculation rounds.
video references:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NE_EbYfkDKM&t=998s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82s35MzVBBw
video references:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NE_EbYfkDKM&t=998s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82s35MzVBBw
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