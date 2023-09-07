BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brave TV - Sept 6, 2023 - The 5G ACTIVATION of Covid AIDS & Marburg in the Vaccinated - Protecting Yourself from 4G/5G/6G is a Decathlon - Our Red Blood Cells are Under Attack
BraveTV
BraveTV
435 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
658 views • September 07, 2023



We are learning more and more that some of the technologies that surround us are harming our bodies and our entire lives. For some, this realization comes too late. They discover that they’re past the point of no return in terms of handling a health crisis. Fortunately, many can still be helped.

The harm in the technologies cannot be sensed or detected by most people, which makes them especially dangerous. Though most people cannot perceive the harmful influences, more and more people are starting to feel strange sensations. These days more and more people suffer from the effects of high-intensity radiation.

The first step to solving any problem is becoming aware that a problem exists. There IS a problem; our mission is to make you aware of it and to offer you the solution.

This planet is based on frequencies. Each object on this planet, as well as each person, has its own unique frequency, like a unique fingerprint. There are only 2 types of frequencies:

Survival and Counter Survival frequencies. That’s it. There are no others. Sounds very simple? The truth is always simple.

This frequency principle refers to products we eat and drink as well as products we use in our daily life. The average person finds Counter-Survival frequencies difficult or impossible to detect yet we are all influenced by them just the same. This principle even applies to personal relationships. Have you ever encountered a ‘toxic personality’?

We live in an age of high-technology. However, most or all of what we like to call progress is very questionable in its health effects. We tend to ignore those effects because we measure progress by how much money we can make or how much entertainment value we receive from technology. The health or genetic influences of these “great inventions” are rarely questioned. Indeed, some industries go to great lengths to cover up the negative effects of their technologies on the environment and human health, i.e: Cell Phones and Electric Cars. Only after the harmful effects accumulate and their presence becomes overwhelming is action normally taken. Often late, some times too late.

Our planet was originally built on survival-friendly frequencies. The survival-friendly frequencies must be recognized, then strengthened and ultimately promoted. Hostile, counter survival frequencies which contain chaos, which disturbs and destroys life, must:

a) be eliminated from our environment.This is often very difficult or even impossible. Example: WiFi, mobile phone, etc.

or

b) be boycotted

or

c) be transformed from their chaotic state into an orderly harmony.

Harmony = supporting and promoting survival

And c) is exactly what we do at IPC with PROTECT PRO TECHNOLOGY, we have something that is absolutely unrivaled and unique. Have fun on your trip to discover our solutions.

That is our mission and that is exactly what we are doing. With our PROTECT PRO TECHNOLOGY and our HI ENERGY TECHNOLOGY we have a lot to show that is very unique. On our path we are constantly expanding our horizon, our technologies, and the associated applications.

Enjoy your journey of discovery when exploring our websites.

We are increasingly looking for solidarity and cooperation with other people who have developed excellent products, to combine our technologies with theirs and to be able to achieve something very extraordinary.

-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

Today’s report is brought to you by The Full Moon Protocol, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America in health care—one show at a time. Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean

Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com

To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.

-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest



CSID: 35e4581129a48f70



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
tvplanetproblem
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer&#8217;s long before memory fails

The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer’s long before memory fails

Willow Tohi
Unpublished Amish Autism Study Cited by Trump Raises Questions Over Missing Vaccination Data

Unpublished Amish Autism Study Cited by Trump Raises Questions Over Missing Vaccination Data

Morgan S. Verity
Adding These Six Vegetables to Our Diet May Help Lower Cholesterol Naturally

Adding These Six Vegetables to Our Diet May Help Lower Cholesterol Naturally

Coco Somers
Study Documents Hundreds of Previously Unknown Seismic Events at Thwaites Glacier

Study Documents Hundreds of Previously Unknown Seismic Events at Thwaites Glacier

Iva Greene
Nearly half of the world&#8217;s farmers poisoned by pesticides each year, study finds

Nearly half of the world’s farmers poisoned by pesticides each year, study finds

Cassie B.
Wheatgrass Juice: Evidence on Ulcerative Colitis, Inflammation, and Safety

Wheatgrass Juice: Evidence on Ulcerative Colitis, Inflammation, and Safety

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy