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Pentagon Pulls Trigger: Will Order All Troops To Get COVID Vaccine By Sept. 15 Under Threat of Court-Martial
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300 views • August 09, 2021
The US military is ready to begin enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate across all branches, the Associated Press is reporting Monday based on a Pentagon memo it’s obtained. The memo is expected to go out on Monday and is intended to “warn” troops to “prepare” for the new requirement.
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