Encryption Without a Government Backdoor is Illegal | Your Data, Gov & Big Tech, Ep. 116









Telegram & other encrypted messaging services are not as safe as advertised. Cyrus Nooriala of Cywest Communications, exposes the Espionage Act of 1917 and how it gave the government a right to have a backdoor into all encryption services.Show more





Cyrus also discusses why the timing of Google doesn’t add up, how to protect your children online and more on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





