The Perfect Storm Everything is Falling Apart

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club.
Jun 29, 2022 Dozens were arrested as Pro-Abortion mobs violently siege medical centers. Even police officers were assaulted. People will get much more violent in the days to come. America's fall starts with an internal revolution as people starts to fight against the government. Today Pastor Stan also shares a dream given to Pastor Dana Coverstone about the "Coming Persecution".
00:00 Armored Tanks
02:09 Night of Rage
04:07 Coming Persecution
23:58 Pulpits Chopped
26:46 Number of the Beast
27:30 Texas could Secede from U.S.
28:46 Diesel Engine Oil Gone in 8 weeks
32:20 Kansas Wheat crops are Failing
33:26 Joseph’s Kitchen
37:32 WatchProphecyClub.com
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojUc9sykuts