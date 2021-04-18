We must understand the History of Deception against the human race, before we can fully grasp an understanding of why there is such an attack on Truth that is manifested in today’s current events by the falling away from our Rule of Law and our Constitution in the United States of America...and the Communistic attack against our 1st Amendment right to proclaim and publish Truth. We must arm ourselves with the knowledge of how to detect Truth from Lies from God’s Word so that we are protected from “The Strong Delusion” that is already among us and will overtake the Earth in the last days. We may survive Satan’s deception, but if we are not walking in Love and Proclaiming Truth, we may not survive the Strong Delusion sent by God himself to judge all those who refused his Love and rejected his Truth.



Follow this abbreviated history of deception from the onset of Creation until this very day, and learn that the theme of the Word of God from Genesis to Revelation, has always been about the attack on a Coveted Throne rightly belonging to the King of Kings....and how God will use the creation of mankind to bring that True Kingdom to pass....therefore Satan is enraged with hatred towards man and has used deception for over 7000 years in his efforts to build an Army against Jesus Christ, the rightful owner of that Throne in the Kingdom of God!



We discuss the cohabitation of demonic entities with humans mentioned clearly in the book of Genesis, and question if that intermingling has continued through the ages....and perhaps played a role in why God destroyed the earth with a flood as a result of their propagation of deception.



This video asks why aren’t Christian conspiracy theorists and pastors and teachers not opening the Word of God and proclaiming the Truths and Warnings that God has already prophesied and given to us? And how in the last days God will pour out his Spirit upon All Flesh, and give authority to young women and young men to prophesy, and old men to dream dreams, that All Flesh would proclaim Truth to a deceived world!



This video will show how God used a Prepper twice with Noah and Joseph to save the world from disaster and famine, and preserve the human DNA that still runs through our blood as the mitochondrial DNA of Eve.



This video warns that Science must be held to the veracity of The Word....and The Word will determine the veracity of Science.



This video gives clear warning that the Antichrist will come on the scene using charismatic signs and lying wonders.....Mimicking the actual Holy Spirit power that was given to The Church after the resurrection of Jesus Christ....and will explain the importance to all believers to walk after the Spirit and not the Flesh so that they can speak True prophesies and be filled with the gifts of the Spirit...and not like the False Christ performing signs and lying wonders.



It is time to prepare for the Great Tribulation and the coming of the Rapture of the Saints of God.