Israel's Massive blasts rock Gaza last night - ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’

MOMENT massive blasts rock Gaza

Netanyahu’s launched ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’

Adding:

US made a deal with Hamas, then broke it — reports

Hamas had decided to release US citizen Edan Alexander after Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, promised to push Israel to end the blockade and publicly call for a ceasefire.

However, that didn't happen, Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas political bureau, told Drop Site.

"They didn't violate the deal. They threw it in the trash," he added.