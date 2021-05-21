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THE LEGEND JOHN JAMES SYKES ANTHEM TO WAKE AND SAVE OUR WORLD
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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1330 views • May 21, 2021
John James Sykes... DAWNING OF A NEW DAY
Youtube link to John https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEOblH2j0Q4JJpqnS1H9YQ

This is one of the worlds best GTR players who's heart and mind are one and awake to the evil now all around us.
This amazing song is the call our world has waited for to understand what is truly before us all...

A Warrior Calls Christopher James Stands Shoulder to Shoulder with this great man.

Please share and support John anyway you can for artists such as this are making a real difference and will fight for this world.

i....am proud and humbled to know and call him a dear friend.

God Bless... and God Speed... it is a DAWNING OF A NEW DAY!!!!

Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST

Find Christopher at the below platforms...

Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Keywords
corruptionchemtrailsgodlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral bankspublic courthousecourt filings
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy