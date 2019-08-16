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Cody sLab Episode 004 Gunpowder From Urine
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225 views • August 16, 2019
Cody sLab Episode 004 Gunpowder From Urine
Everybody makes Urine, using abundant resources to make
essential materials needed for Black Gun Powder
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
75 parts Potassium nitrate/KNO3/salt peter, 15 parts Charcoal,
10 parts Sulfur/flowers of sulfur/dusting sulfur
Danger - NEVER mix all three ingredients before grinding
Everybody makes Urine, using abundant resources to make
essential materials needed for Black Gun Powder
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
75 parts Potassium nitrate/KNO3/salt peter, 15 parts Charcoal,
10 parts Sulfur/flowers of sulfur/dusting sulfur
Danger - NEVER mix all three ingredients before grinding
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