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NEVER "OFF" PHONES Demonstrated at TV10 Fax and Text Line Phones YEARS Ago
TV 10 Morehead
TV 10 Morehead
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54 views • November 02, 2020
I had a Cingular Motorola 757 flip phone with browser... ATandT took over Cingular perhaps 12 years ago AND as viewers had requested I started a TEXT line but it was maybe the same 35 people texted the show, and would not call in, so I made a point of turning OFF the text line during the show & writing down messages after the show was over to favor those that called in the Trading Show BUY A DOG SELL A HOG live. Several times while live on the air : " Chit chit chit vssst vssst vsst" of the phone being totally OFF / folded up on the charger pinging the tower and this was over 5 years ago. I could put the turned off phone up to the microphone and everyone could hear the ZZZZZZZZ digital carrier noise of the phone transmitting digital noise. I opened the phone and turned it on LIVE on camera then turned it back off, removed the battery and sim put it back on the charger OFF and it would do it all over again but see my other 'hot mic' videos like the 2009 Bandwidth Bandits for living room audio of a phone I could not hang up on, and RD from 2017 fully 20 years after I first figgured out this was a domestic dragnet of audio or "hot mic" as mentioned in the ANTcatalog leaks of Ed Snowden over a decade prior at least 4 years prior to the "Patriot Act" and violating several laws as William Binney points out in his interview in a loft in a living room chair called "TRAGEDY AND HOPE" .
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