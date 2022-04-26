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Open Letter to Israel’s Ministry of Health: “It’s time to admit failure” (by Prof. Udi Qimron)
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160 views • April 26, 2022
„In the end, the truth will always be revealed, and the truth about the coronavirus policy is beginning to be revealed.” This is how Professor Udi Qimron, Head of the Department of Microbiology and Immu-nology at Tel Aviv University, begins his open letter to the Israeli Ministry of Health. In it, he criticizes the Israeli, but also the global approach to the corona-virus policy and shows its consequences very com-prehensively.”
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