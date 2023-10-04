Episode 8 Silenced with Tommy Robinson - Dr David Martin

TommyRobinsonOfficial
Dr. Martin is a speaker, author, business executive and inventor.
He has publications in law, medicine, engineering, finance and education. hosted a 2013 TED Talk presentation about finance, and played a starring role in the 2020 documentary “Plandemic: Indoctornation”, and has also appeared as a guest analyst on networks including CNBC and Bloomberg.
He is perhaps most well-known for his stance and research into COVID-19, and as a result, he has been labelled a conspiracy theorist.
His content regularly features topics related to vaccines, mask-wearing, and other so-called health measures that were rolled out on a global scale.
His videos have received millions of views, however, since sharing his opinions, some of his videos have been taken down or censored.
