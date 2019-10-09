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Use This Once A Week To Make Your Face Look 10 Years Younger
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402 views • October 09, 2019
Use This Once A Week To Make Your Face Look 10 Years Younger. Rice Water is one of the beauty secrets of China, Japan and other southeast Asian Women, Which is rich in beauty minerals and vitamins. Rice water can be concentrated or diluted and even fermented to bring out most of its benefits.
Here's a recipe to make an anti-aging rice water face mask that will make your skin look 10 years younger.
How to make rice water face mask:
You Will Need:
1/2 cup of rice.
1 tablespoon of milk.
1 tablespoon of honey.
Cook the rice water with water in a medium heat. Let it cool down, strain and add honey and milk. Mix well and apply this anti aging mask on your face for 30 minutes. Then rinse off.
Benefits Of Rice Water Face mask:
Rice water face mask is rich in vitamin B complex slows down aging and improves the blood circulation to the skin.
Applying rice water on face prevent or fade age related spots, and ease inflammation to give you better moisturized, healthy and clear skin.
Rice water also tightens large pores, reduces redness from your skin and make your skin look younger.
Here's a recipe to make an anti-aging rice water face mask that will make your skin look 10 years younger.
How to make rice water face mask:
You Will Need:
1/2 cup of rice.
1 tablespoon of milk.
1 tablespoon of honey.
Cook the rice water with water in a medium heat. Let it cool down, strain and add honey and milk. Mix well and apply this anti aging mask on your face for 30 minutes. Then rinse off.
Benefits Of Rice Water Face mask:
Rice water face mask is rich in vitamin B complex slows down aging and improves the blood circulation to the skin.
Applying rice water on face prevent or fade age related spots, and ease inflammation to give you better moisturized, healthy and clear skin.
Rice water also tightens large pores, reduces redness from your skin and make your skin look younger.
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