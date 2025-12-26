They feeding you poison (And calling it food) - Dr Eric Berg

https://drericberg.com/

The most significant factor affecting chronic disease is food. Did you know there’s a difference between the biological and legal definitions of food? The legal definition ignores biology, allowing literal poison to be marketed as food.

Can you create health with ultra-processed food? No! It’s not sustainable and doesn’t repair tissues in the body.

Healthy foods like red meat, saturated fats, and salt have been demonized. Food is often viewed only as a source of calories, making a glass of sugar water and a steak equal. “Balanced diets” are considered healthy, which further allows for the marketing of ultra-processed foods.

Fraudulent health claims about food are just the tip of the iceberg. The definition of a drug is “anything intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent a disease.” By this definition, if broccoli can help prevent a disease, it’s a drug.

We know that the calories from ultra-processed foods are one of the primary drivers of chronic disease, yet there is no established definition for these foods.









