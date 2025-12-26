BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They feeding you poison (And calling it food) - Dr Eric Berg
andreash
andreash
89 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
205 views • 1 day ago

https://drericberg.com/ 

The most significant factor affecting chronic disease is food. Did you know there’s a difference between the biological and legal definitions of food? The legal definition ignores biology, allowing literal poison to be marketed as food.

Can you create health with ultra-processed food? No! It’s not sustainable and doesn’t repair tissues in the body.

Healthy foods like red meat, saturated fats, and salt have been demonized. Food is often viewed only as a source of calories, making a glass of sugar water and a steak equal. “Balanced diets” are considered healthy, which further allows for the marketing of ultra-processed foods.

Fraudulent health claims about food are just the tip of the iceberg. The definition of a drug is “anything intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent a disease.” By this definition, if broccoli can help prevent a disease, it’s a drug.

We know that the calories from ultra-processed foods are one of the primary drivers of chronic disease, yet there is no established definition for these foods.




Keywords
healthbig pharmafoodpoisondr eric berg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Landmark study links even light alcohol use to soaring mouth cancer risk

Landmark study links even light alcohol use to soaring mouth cancer risk

Ava Grace
Ancient spice, modern promise: Black cumin study offers cautious hope for heart health

Ancient spice, modern promise: Black cumin study offers cautious hope for heart health

Ava Grace
&#8220;Regenerate Yourself Masterclass&#8221; on BrightU: Brain regeneration and the real role of diet in healing

“Regenerate Yourself Masterclass” on BrightU: Brain regeneration and the real role of diet in healing

Jacob Thomas
Ready-to-eat salads and snack packs RECALLED over Listeria risk

Ready-to-eat salads and snack packs RECALLED over Listeria risk

Olivia Cook
University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

Cassie B.
A handful of pistachios at night may rewire the gut and shield against diabetes, study suggests

A handful of pistachios at night may rewire the gut and shield against diabetes, study suggests

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy