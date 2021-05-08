© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
156) Judy Mikovits - Antidote to the vaccine spike protein
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1477 views • May 08, 2021
Judy Mikovits on suramin or pine needle tea: https://archives.simplelists.com/nfu/cache/16539359/2.MP4
More about on the original article: https://archives.simplelists.com/nfu/msg/16539359/?fbclid=IwAR2E90BelGubS7JGiKa9DXoTIO76T9fRsZMIW99WBJzV1hiByMMrboOdNGI
Channel 'Animal Man Survivor' | march 22, 2016 | Wild Edible Plants: Pine Needle Tea: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY4UNrjnoLA
Channel 'The Outsider' | august 12, 2017 | Wild Food Foraging- Pine / Spruce / Cedar / Fir- Evergreen Teas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdTcmexTBH0
More about on the original article: https://archives.simplelists.com/nfu/msg/16539359/?fbclid=IwAR2E90BelGubS7JGiKa9DXoTIO76T9fRsZMIW99WBJzV1hiByMMrboOdNGI
Channel 'Animal Man Survivor' | march 22, 2016 | Wild Edible Plants: Pine Needle Tea: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY4UNrjnoLA
Channel 'The Outsider' | august 12, 2017 | Wild Food Foraging- Pine / Spruce / Cedar / Fir- Evergreen Teas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdTcmexTBH0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.