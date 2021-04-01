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Agenda 21/ 2030/ Visions 2050 - What They Have In Store For You
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163 views • April 01, 2021
If you've read the documents Agenda 21/ 2030, you may have been be fooled by the weasel words used to describe what they really mean.
In this video the first few goals of the stated agenda are translated for you. What the true meaning points to is in essence a cull of the population of the earth, and life afterwards in an enslaved state ruled by technocrats in a one world totalitarian regime government. There is no excuse for ignorance. The evidence is all out there in plain sight for all to see.
In this video the first few goals of the stated agenda are translated for you. What the true meaning points to is in essence a cull of the population of the earth, and life afterwards in an enslaved state ruled by technocrats in a one world totalitarian regime government. There is no excuse for ignorance. The evidence is all out there in plain sight for all to see.
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