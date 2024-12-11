BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 189 – “WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE? – Part 2 (Are you outraged NOW?)”
2guysdrinkingcoffee
2guysdrinkingcoffee
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
5 views • 5 months ago

In our last episode we posed the question, "with everything going on in the world in the way of wars, bioweapons, bioengineering and government corruption, Where is the Outrage"? We reminded everyone that just because Trump was elected and we kept the House and flipped the Senate, that doesn't mean everything is going to be unicorn farts and rainbows.

The same things that were wrong in this world are still wrong and while we do have hope, we can't depend on a "savior" by the name of Trump! We still need to hold the feet of our elected officials to the fire. More than ever, we need to be contacting them by the millions and DEMANDING that they put America First... that they follow the Constitution... that they remember they are the SERVANTS OF THE PEOPLE and not the other way around!

The time is right for taking back the rightful POWER OF THE PEOPLE.

Stay vigilant, stay involved, stay active and STAY OUTRAGED until there is no longer a reason to be.

Keywords
warusasyria
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy