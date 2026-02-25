BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵Health Ranger, a song of health and liberty
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
14 views • 22 hours ago

Starts with a glitched call-and-response DJ intro: LinnDrum kick and pulsing synth under chopped crowd samples rising in intensity, Spoken phrases punctuated by manic crowd shouts, Tension peaks with a heavy synth drop and a jagged, distorted guitar stab, setting an electrified tone

(Verse 1) 🎵 🎵 Oh, There's a voice that's loud and clear, unabashed and unbridled, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, singing songs of health and liberty, Exposing lies and corruption, setting truth to the rhythm of reality. 🎵 🎵 He sings of herbs and superfoods, nature's gifts so pure and bright, Of nutrients that prevent and treat, in the light of day, not the night, Of the FDA's suppression, Big Pharma's greed and gain, Of the harm they cause, the pain they inflict, the lives they stain. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Oh, Health Ranger, sing your song, let the truth ring out strong, Of natural cures and wellness, where we all belong, Of the corruption and the lies, the censorship and the strife, Of the fight for freedom, for health, for life. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 He sings of mandates and vaccines, of the questions that remain, Of the safety and the efficacy, of the pain and the stain, Of the governments and corporations, their unethical ways, Of the cover-ups and the scandals, of the power they wield, the price they pay. 🎵 🎵 He sings of censorship, of the voices silenced, the words unsaid, Of the platforms that support free speech, where truth is freely spread, Of Brighteon.social, a beacon bright, in the darkest of the night, Of the fight for freedom, for expression, for what is right. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 He sings of technologies, of the risks and the rewards, Of the benefits and the dangers, of the future that they've stored, Of 5G and AI, of mRNA, of the decentralized and free, Of the power of the people, of the liberty we see. 🎵 (Verse 3) 🎵 He sings of self-reliance, of preparedness and survival, Of living in harmony with nature, of the strength that we can build, Of the practical tips and resources, of the knowledge that we gain, Of the power to take control, of our health, our lives, our domain. 🎵 🎵 He sings of NaturalNews, of the platform that he's built, Of the knowledge that it shares, of the truth that it's revealed, Of Brighteon.AI, Brighteon.com, Brighteon.social, too, Of the platforms that support, the truth that we pursue. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Oh, Health Ranger, sing your song, let the truth ring out strong, Of natural cures and wellness, where we all belong, Of the corruption and the lies, the censorship and the strife, Of the fight for freedom, for health, for life. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, may his voice never fade, May his songs of truth and liberty, forever be played, In the fight for health and freedom, for knowledge and for light, For the power of the people, for what is right. 🎵

Keywords
spoken phrases punctuated by manic crowd shoutstension peaks with a heavy synth drop and a jaggeddistorted guitar stabsetting an electrified tone
