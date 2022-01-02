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** WARNING! The Fake Alien Invasion Threat is Real! - InfoWars, Greg Reese – 22/Apr/2021
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457 views • January 02, 2022
** WARNING! The Fake Alien Invasion Threat is Real!
- InfoWars, Greg Reese – 22/Apr/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60819701cc69f3017f9bf6d2
- A mass awakening is the greatest threat to the criminal cabal’s greatest power; invisibility
- Comments:
• One question related to this excellent report is simply how much progress we could make if so many inventions were not classified as secret or suppressed and forgotten, buried in the underground catacombs of hidden knowledge? Tesla's work was not lost but stolen, and a prototype of his perpetual energy machine is on display in the Griffith Observatory museum. What would our civilization be today if J.P. Morgan and the power-elite of America had chosen to use Tesla's invention of perpetual energy to illuminate homes and the night sky instead of Edison's light bulb? The Robber Barons could've realize what might've been if not for the greed that blinded them.
• Sounds like a good false flag....we're due for one.
• Void-forget of the Carol: Rosins'-testimony with the claim by the VERNER-VON: BROWN. " The-last-card, the-last-card-will-be-an-alien-invasion"
• NASA=NAZIS ARE STILL AROUND!!! PROJECT PAPER CLIP!!!!!!!!
• Got my popcorn ready let’s go!!!
• If You Own An Actual Fully Working Brain With " Critical Thinking Skills ", And You Were Taught How To Utilize It Properly, Then This Brain Teaser Is For You To Consider And Ponder On . . .
• What If ? We Are All Inside A Gigantic To Us Sealed 1 / 2 Spherical Aquarium / Terrarium Biodome Complex Construct, . . . . And No Bipedal Human Has Ever Left This Complex To Go Anywhere Near The Supposed Moon ? . . . The Only Way Our Species Can Leave This Complex Is When The Creators Of This Complex, . . . And Their Workers Come Inside Here And Extract Us For Their Experiments, . . Then Bring Us Back Inside Here To Monitor Us . . . . Bipedal Humans Are Not In The Fossil Record Of This Realm So We Are Not Originally From Here And Were / Are A Genetically Created Species By The Annunaki Some 470.000 + / - Years Ago As Their Slaves, Servants And Underground Diggers For Gold For Them . . . NAZI ᛋᛋ NA$A Lies All The Time About Everything . . ;-(
- InfoWars, Greg Reese – 22/Apr/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60819701cc69f3017f9bf6d2
- A mass awakening is the greatest threat to the criminal cabal’s greatest power; invisibility
- Comments:
• One question related to this excellent report is simply how much progress we could make if so many inventions were not classified as secret or suppressed and forgotten, buried in the underground catacombs of hidden knowledge? Tesla's work was not lost but stolen, and a prototype of his perpetual energy machine is on display in the Griffith Observatory museum. What would our civilization be today if J.P. Morgan and the power-elite of America had chosen to use Tesla's invention of perpetual energy to illuminate homes and the night sky instead of Edison's light bulb? The Robber Barons could've realize what might've been if not for the greed that blinded them.
• Sounds like a good false flag....we're due for one.
• Void-forget of the Carol: Rosins'-testimony with the claim by the VERNER-VON: BROWN. " The-last-card, the-last-card-will-be-an-alien-invasion"
• NASA=NAZIS ARE STILL AROUND!!! PROJECT PAPER CLIP!!!!!!!!
• Got my popcorn ready let’s go!!!
• If You Own An Actual Fully Working Brain With " Critical Thinking Skills ", And You Were Taught How To Utilize It Properly, Then This Brain Teaser Is For You To Consider And Ponder On . . .
• What If ? We Are All Inside A Gigantic To Us Sealed 1 / 2 Spherical Aquarium / Terrarium Biodome Complex Construct, . . . . And No Bipedal Human Has Ever Left This Complex To Go Anywhere Near The Supposed Moon ? . . . The Only Way Our Species Can Leave This Complex Is When The Creators Of This Complex, . . . And Their Workers Come Inside Here And Extract Us For Their Experiments, . . Then Bring Us Back Inside Here To Monitor Us . . . . Bipedal Humans Are Not In The Fossil Record Of This Realm So We Are Not Originally From Here And Were / Are A Genetically Created Species By The Annunaki Some 470.000 + / - Years Ago As Their Slaves, Servants And Underground Diggers For Gold For Them . . . NAZI ᛋᛋ NA$A Lies All The Time About Everything . . ;-(
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