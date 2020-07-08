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'Trump loses mandate from heaven' says false bride Pat Robertson & Marly Harris. Egypt Libya & Ethiopia testify Obama is Anti-Christ!
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49 views • July 08, 2020
Jesus warns us in the parable of the wedding banquet that those who were invited are to be rejected for the waifs & strays, the good & bad. My dreams many of which became paintings are witness to the fact that the Church has become unworthy & has no wedding garment, are waiting for a rapture they will never see because they followed false shepherds & not the words of Jesus who told us we have no need for 'any man' to teach us except His Holy Spirit!
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