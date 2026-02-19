BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Epstein’s Zorro Ranch ‘Christian retreat': Rebrand or scramble to BURY & hide the past?
Epstein’s Zorro Ranch ‘Christian retreat': Rebrand or scramble to BURY the past?

The new owner of Epstein’s notorious Zorro Ranch, Don Huffines, claims that he snatched up the property because he “wanted to put light in a dark place.”  

💬 “The plan all along is to make this property into a Christian retreat. As a matter of fact, it's under construction today.”

🚫 With lawmakers in New Mexico circling the property amid an active investigation, you’ve got to wonder: What are they trying to hide?

More about this in article:

https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-news/don-huffines-jeffrey-epstein-zorro-ranch-owner-new-mexico-identified-as-maga-republican-texas-comptroller-trump-article-153631950

Adding:

Iran’s Khamenei: Epstein was just the start – More ‘will soon come to light’

Epstein’s “island of corruption” is just the tip of the iceberg, Ayatollah Khamenei warns in a post on X.

As the pedophile’s crimes and his enablers are being exposed, he hints at “many other things that will soon come to light.”

👉 Just a reminder: The FBI's search warrant affidavit used to search neocon John Bolton’s home in 2025 explicitly cited the "Hack of Bolton AOL Account by Foreign Entity” in 2021. That cache has not yet been released. 

Trump’s ex-national security adviser was indicted last October for mishandling national defense information. Now Iran’s Supreme Leader hints that more explosive leaks are coming, right as the US flexes its muscle and issues threats…


@geopolitics_prime


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
