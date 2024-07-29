BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump JD Vance - Coming Civil Unrest? - More Debt More Taxes
Right Edition
Right Edition
79 views • 9 months ago

Strikes against Mexican drug cartels are 'absolutely' still on the table


Former President Trump and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, discuss taking on the drug cartels on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'


https://www.foxnews.com/video/6359020118112



Civil Unrest Is The Next Most Predictable Crisis For America Now


For the past six months I’ve been writing about the clear uptick in civil war rhetoric within the establishment media in the US, and we all know that the coming presidential election is the reason for it. The bottom line is that no matter who ends up in the White House in 2025 there will be mass violence, but most of this violence will be reserved for the possibility of Donald Trump’s return.


https://alt-market.us/civil-unrest-is-the-next-most-predictable-crisis-for-america-now/



‘Underanticipated’ US civil war concerns increase, study shows


A new study shows that concerns of a potential U.S. civil war have spread to America’s neighbors, as Canada considers the possibility of a civil war in the United States as an “underanticipated disruption.”


A recent study labeled “Disruptions on the Horizon” led to Politico publishing an article titled “Canada’s Big Worry: a US Civil War.”


https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/07/underanticipated-us-civil-war-concerns-increase/



“No More Excuses,” Gavin Newsom Issues Executive Order Targeting Homeless Encampments


California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order directing state agencies to remove homeless encampments.


“No more excuses. We’ve provided the time. We’ve provided the funds. Now it’s time for locals to do their job,” Newsom said Thursday.


https://100percentfedup.com/204147-2/


Canada's budget 2024: More spending, higher capital gains taxes, bigger deficits


Deficits will be $10.3 billion higher than originally planned, as companies and investors hit with more taxes


https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/federal-budget-2024-rich-canadians-targeted-for-new-taxes



The Trudeau government keeps blowing past its own spending projections


Since COVID-19, the federal government’s budgets have cumulatively upwardly revised program spending projections in a major way. Between budgets 2021 and 2024, program spending projections for the three fiscal years between 2022-23 and 2024-25 were consistently revised upwards by a cumulative amount of $142.8 billion.


https://thehub.ca/2024/04/17/trudeau-government-program-expense-projections-are-climbing-dramatically/



Experts predict tax hikes in budget as Trudeau government stretches to pay for its promises


Economists and experts say they're expecting the federal government to raise taxes in Tuesday's budget to help offset billions of dollars in new spending already promised in the pre-budget announcements that have been landing almost daily since the end of March.


Those announcements add up to more than $38 billion in commitments over a number of years. Because $17 billion of those commitments involve loan-based programs, about $21 billion could hit the government's bottom line directly.


https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trudeau-freeland-budget-taxes-1.7172635

trumpgun rightsdonald trumpconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsright wing politicsrightwing newsrightwing politics
