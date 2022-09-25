Oh My LORD ! THIS COMPLETES THE BUST.. "Thy Bow was Made Quite Naked" It IS OVER, Their TRAP EXPOSED

"MUST WATCH ----- https://youtu.be/1MJDvr-1Z-A -- watch my till the VERY End SURPRISEThis SCRIPTURE IS BEYOND WORDS ...THEY Have been MADE NAKED" By the LORD GOD and the WORD Completely Confirms it !!!!!!!!!!!!!"

(From Jonathan's original description)

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Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

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To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend