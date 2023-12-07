Canadas Bank Rate is About To Climb And Destroy All Housing Markets

At this point in Canadian History, we are just about to repeat the GREAT DEPRESSION that was deliberately forced on North America by the elite of the day who had threatened the American Government to accept their banking system or they would crash the stock market, AND THEY DID!
Now, Canadians are having the same thing done to them in the years 2020 to 2023 and it is going to decimate the Canadian housing market and put half of Canadians out on the streets when they can't renew their mortgages.
Now is the time to leave before it is too late!
The Kevin J. Johnston Show - Every Tuesday at 7PM MST / 9PM EST
The show is LIVE ON:
AND LIVE ON
http://Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
http://DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston
http://Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston
http://Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston
http://Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300
http://Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston
TikTok - @RealKevinJJohnston
#court #communism #evil #marxism
#banks #banking #bankingsystem #greatdepression #money #cash #mortgage #canada #USA #Trudeau #economy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.