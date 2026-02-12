BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
War provides distraction when the population is angry, says Prof. Jiang Xueqin (Jan 2026)
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10163 followers
75 views • 1 day ago

Prof. Jiang Xueqin, Chinese-Canadian educator, writer, historian, and geopolitical theorist, says (Jan 2026) :

"The government sees that the population is fighting among themselves."

"They realize that if the conflict continues, that people will eventually turn against the government itself."

"Revolution becomes a real possibility."

"So the government does what governments have always done."

"They send the troublemakers off to fight in foreign wars."

"Get them out of the country, get them killing foreigners instead of each other."

"Distract them with external enemies."

"These wars won't make any strategic sense."

"They won't be about genuine national interest."

"They'll be stupid, pointless wars designed to channel domestic conflict outward."

"We're not discussing what's right and wrong."

"We're discussing how power works."

"We're discussing what people in power actually do as opposed to what they should do."

"If you don't send the angry young men off to fight foreigners, they'll revolt against you."

"They'll tear down your palaces and take your wealth and maybe kill you and your family."

"War provides a distraction."

"War reinforces nationalism and social cohesion."

"War justifies authoritarian measures at home."

"I'm not saying this is right."

"I'm saying this is what happens."

"This is the pattern throughout history, and this is what I expect to happen in the Western world over the coming decades."

-------

The full lecture is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/BI8rKKlmH6k0/

-------

Mirrored - Fat News

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

wardistractionprof jiang xueqin
