ALEX JONES [FULL] Tuesday 2/6/24 • Tucker Carlson Tries to Stop WW3 In History-Making Interview With Putin
Published 16 hours ago

TUCKER CARLSON TRIES TO STOP WW3 IN HISTORY-MAKING INTERVIEW WITH PUTIN

Alex Jones is covering massive stories including: Popular German newspaper's warning of war between Russia and Poland is imminent, NATO & US launch war-games against China AND Russia, and the GOP’s revolt against the disastrous new border bill! Tune in!

Today's special guests include Michael Yon breaking exclusive intel from America's Southern Border and Dr. Stella Immanuel arrives in-studio to share vital health tips!


