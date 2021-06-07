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Vaccine Holocaust billions to be exterminated take the Vaccine Jab and die we love you we're here to help you to an early grave
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684 views • June 07, 2021
Mike Adams' covid vaccine message to family and friends... what you aren't being told by the establishment: solution to be obvious don't inject yourself with anymore bio weapons, You need to have an anti-inflammatory diet and that means to eat fresh healthy foods with lots of root vegetables and good healthy herbs and superfoods as well so they're all kinds of super foods that are anti-inflammatory For example a turmeric is known as one of the spices that's anti-inflammatory! Plant-based oils that I that I believe achieve much of the same effects that are very healthy but also consider something out there called nattokinase, "Commit your work to the LORD, and your plans will be established." - Proverbs 16:3 - Dr. Lee Cowden https://drleecowden.com/ Dr. Stella Immanuel website that allows you to request a prescription for hydroxycloroquin and Ivermectin And these can save your life and according to Dr Stella toxic Clarkwin can be taken prophylactically , Shikimic acid, Star Anise https://www.spiceography.com/cooking-with-star-anise/ https://www.pepperscale.com/spicy-mulled-wine/ Vitamin D and Zinc
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