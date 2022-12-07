Bill Gates gives himself the Exclusive Rights to Computerize the Human Body.

A patent granted to Bill Gates awarded the self appointed world health czar the"exclusive rights" to computerize human bodies and use them as local wireless networks.. The human body is a vibrating, throbbing, pulsing gateway of tubes and tunnels, filled with electrolytes and all capable of transmitting information, the lifeblood of the internet and the 21st century.

Join In4mation On Telegram: https://t.me/In4mation01.