Campaign Idiots - Cuddle Time Limit - Gun Ban Failure

Harris campaign team 'exhausted' by being called 'band of idiots,' says former Obama adviser





Obama 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina said on MSNBC Sunday that the Kamala Harris campaign team is being forced to make tough decisions in advance of the election.





"[I]n politics you have three things: you have time, you have money, and you have volunteers," Messina said. "And the one thing of those three you can’t go get more of is time. So there’s really difficult decisions being made in Wilmington right now about what you do with her time, what you do with the surrogates' time."





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/harris-campaign-team-exhausted-by-being-called-band-of-idiots-says-former-obama-adviser/ar-AA1sFgdP









New Zealand airport sets up ‘cuddle cap’ to cut down on long goodbyes





People wishing to bid relatives an emotional farewell at Dunedin airport will have to be quick about it.





Emotional farewells are a common sight at airports – but travellers leaving the New Zealand city of Dunedin will have to be quick about it.





A new three-minute time limit on goodbye hugs in the airport’s drop-off area is intended to prevent lingering cuddles from causing traffic jams.





https://www.expressandstar.com/news/world-news/2024/10/22/new-zealand-airport-sets-up-cuddle-cap-to-cut-down-on-long-goodbyes/









More migrants are crossing the northern border into the U.S. as Mexicans fly to Canada and then head south





The number of migrants crossing the border from Canada into the U.S. is rising — in one sector by more than 700% — as more Mexicans desperate to get into the U.S. fly to Canada and attempt to cross in frigid temperatures.





One family recently stopped by Border Patrol in Vermont was carrying an 8-month-old baby in -4 degree Fahrenheit temperatures. A picture of the family shared by Customs and Border Protection on Facebook showed a man and woman carrying the baby and a 2-year-old in their arms through snow and ice in the dark of night.





https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/immigration/more-migrants-crossing-northern-border-canada-us-freezing-rcna69588









Ottawa has already spent $42M on a Liberal gun 'buyback' that still doesn't exist





Four years after the Trudeau Liberals announced sweeping changes to Canada’s gun laws, the government has so far spent $42 million on a federal firearms confiscation program that doesn’t yet exist.





https://nationalpost.com/news/42-million-federal-firearms-confiscation-program









'Out of Touch': Toronto Police Union Exposes Trudeau’s Bluff on Handgun Ban





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was left red-faced again after the Toronto Police Association, Canada’s largest municipal police labour union, exposed his bluff on the handgun ban. For the unversed, Trudeau, on X (formerly Twitter) had falsely celebrated his government's efforts against government-licensed handgun users.





“Two years ago today, we froze the handgun market and stopped handguns from being bought, sold, or transferred anywhere in Canada. We choose your safety over the gun lobby — every time", Trudeau wrote on X.





Dismissing his claims, the Toronto Police Association, said, “Criminals did not get your message. Our communities are experiencing a 45% increase in shootings and a 62% increase in gun-related homicides compared to this time last year. What difference does your handgun ban make when 85% of guns seized by our members can be sourced to the United States?”





https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/techandscience/out-of-touch-toronto-police-union-exposes-trudeau-s-bluff-on-handgun-ban/ar-AA1sJ2wF