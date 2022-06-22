BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lauda Leon : Navigating through the current Reset ! DTV & CoronaX-Files !
FREEDOMUFOS CORONAX-FILES
FREEDOMUFOS CORONAX-FILES
7 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
59 views • June 22, 2022

Lauda Leon : Navigating through the current Reset ! DTV & CoronaX-Files !

Lauda Leon was my guest from Canada in this 30th Show on DTV Dimensions TV

Wednesday June 22  2022

How do we navigate through the current and upcoming phases of their current Time Project-based Reset ? There is a spiritual war going on in this facsimile version of creation to trap everyone, between a minority of us, the primes and the reals surrounded by the backdrop people (NPCs) and the corrupted hybrids who are the majority of the population. Their job is to generate a pretense for their reality, making us believe that what they’re creating is real, we’re being used to create their counterfeit reality, they’re running those programs here.

Hadron / Particle colliders are used  to create black holes to escape, exit and create a new dimensional space for them, dragging us along with them… they think they’ll be able to evade this fake reality. We are their power source, that’s the purpose for trapping everynone here…
What we’re creating is starting to dismantle everything in this counterfeit reality, the more we reject their plan, the more their quantum machines will be altered.

Staying away from Harvesting centers, the more we’ll be controlling our dreams lucidly, the greater we’ll be neutralizing all this.  Lauda developed much more of what she figured out about our destiny and our capacity for sovereignty and overturning this nefarious plan into our favor !

Lauda Leon

Lauda Leon is a life long survivor of anomalous trauma including E.T. abduction contact, MILAB experiences and paranormal phenomena. She has natural psychic abilities and deep comprehensive knowledge of quantum reality mechanics as a result of her experiences. Lauda has academic studies is anthropology, archeology, environmental politics, forensic psychology and mental health with additional studies and practice in energy work, Consegrity and Aboriginal Dreamtime Healing. She is a facilitator of quantum healing, energy reader and a practitioner of Spirit energetics in her operating capacity as a quantum energy shifter. She works as a facilitator toward personal healing, utilizing innate and learned abilities towards excavation of soul memories, created time-lines, densities and multi-dimensional realms of existence. Her continuously evolving, lifelong abilities are additionally aided via more conventional means of learning, via university studies within the fields of psychology, anthropology, archaeology and environmental politics.

Her passion involves uncovering and investigating anomalous set-ups, personality disorders and the unseen forces of paranormal interference, offering deep insight for her clients to access memories, collapse self- limiting paradigms and in turn healing core emotional wounds towards Spiritual integration and ultimately Sovereign liberation.

Her website is https://www.sovereignki.com/

Visit Lauda’s Youtube Channel 

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9qk8kpzVS3fKJTOje8LkGw

Odysee : https://odysee.com/@SovereignKi:2


DTV DimensionsTV : https://freedomufos.com/the-english-page/dtv-dimensions-tv/

Keywords
liberationsovereigntyresetnavigating
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
Discovery of the decade: 1,400-year-old lost tomb of the &#8220;cloud people&#8221; unearthed in Mexico

Discovery of the decade: 1,400-year-old lost tomb of the “cloud people” unearthed in Mexico

Jacob Thomas
Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Edison Reed
Twenty-five years of &#8220;temporary&#8221;: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Twenty-five years of “temporary”: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Lance D Johnson
Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy