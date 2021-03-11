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Stanley Plotkin Deposition - Human tissue in vaccine manufacture
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867 views • March 11, 2021
An excerpt from the 2018 nine-hour deposition of Stanley Plotkin, the "King of Vaccines", by Aaron Siri. The focus in this excerpt is on whether human tissue was used in the manufacture of vaccines, and whether any human tissue/ DNA fragments remain in the final ingredients of any vaccines.
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