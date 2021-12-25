© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IF YOU WANT JUSTICE & MURDER TRIALS, YOU MUST DO THIS - W/ ATTORNEY TOM RENZ
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • December 25, 2021
Please share this video far and wide. Download the letter @ https://Renz-Law.com
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Attorney Tom Renz rejoins the program to share critical information on the ongoing battle to bring justice for the crimes against humanity still occurring against people of the world. He is asking for everyone to download, sign, and send his letter, which is also signed by doctors and organizations from all over the United States, to ALL of your elected officials. You can access the letter and his latest presentation with so many more damning evidence proving crimes against humanity @ https://Renz-law.com - Please remember to share this video far and wide.
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Attorney Tom Renz rejoins the program to share critical information on the ongoing battle to bring justice for the crimes against humanity still occurring against people of the world. He is asking for everyone to download, sign, and send his letter, which is also signed by doctors and organizations from all over the United States, to ALL of your elected officials. You can access the letter and his latest presentation with so many more damning evidence proving crimes against humanity @ https://Renz-law.com - Please remember to share this video far and wide.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.