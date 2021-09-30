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For Quality & Savings - Surgery NEEDS a middleman!
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Kelly Webb - VP Marketing - Exclusive Surgeries Solutions, LLC.
When a patient is recommended surgery, it is difficult to find the right surgeon. Whether the surgeon is a good one or has the right price presents a conundrum entrepreneurs have struggled for decades to balance. With thousands of vetted specialists inside hospitals or in stand-alone surgical centers, Kelly Webb at Exclusive Surgeries has pleased payers among businesses, brokers, and Third Party Administrators with his Concierge-like ability to give patients a complete surgical experience.
And his ability to garner upfront, bundled pricing makes a dent in the overall system, so plagued with opaque pricing and surprise billing. Indeed, his nationwide surgery network typically saves over 50% compared to hospital fully insured rates. Bundled claims in surgery create the healthcare we deserve.
Share our discussion about how to find the right surgeon at the right price with friends, family, and colleagues.
https://www.esurgeries.com
When a patient is recommended surgery, it is difficult to find the right surgeon. Whether the surgeon is a good one or has the right price presents a conundrum entrepreneurs have struggled for decades to balance. With thousands of vetted specialists inside hospitals or in stand-alone surgical centers, Kelly Webb at Exclusive Surgeries has pleased payers among businesses, brokers, and Third Party Administrators with his Concierge-like ability to give patients a complete surgical experience.
And his ability to garner upfront, bundled pricing makes a dent in the overall system, so plagued with opaque pricing and surprise billing. Indeed, his nationwide surgery network typically saves over 50% compared to hospital fully insured rates. Bundled claims in surgery create the healthcare we deserve.
Share our discussion about how to find the right surgeon at the right price with friends, family, and colleagues.
https://www.esurgeries.com
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