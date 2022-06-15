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Why would NIH put this article on their website. Plausible deniability? God rules, the truth must be in plain site or the evil comes back them.
2 For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known.3 Therefore whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness shall be heard in the light; and that which ye have spoken in the ear in closets shall be proclaimed upon the housetops. Luke 12:2-3
Need to pray against this evil.
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NIH Website has Article Admitting Genocide. Great Video to Share and Wake Up the Asleep