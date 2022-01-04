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Richard Citizen Journalist - Sheep Lining Up To Be Tested
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156 views • January 04, 2022
Richard Citizen Journalist was born and raised in Washington DC. As a grassroots citizen journalist he travels around the DC area filming the absolute absurdities of the "upside-down clown world" that we appear to be living in these days.
In this video compilation Richard focuses in on the compliant behavior of the mindless obsequious sheeple lining up for miles and miles in order to be to be tested for a fictitious disease that they have no symptoms for. How f*cking absurd and pathetic is that? Ba-baaaaaa....
We need more authentic journalists like Richard out on the streets, instead of the fake news corporate whore "journalists" of the Mainstream Marxist Mockingbird Media...
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2021
In this video compilation Richard focuses in on the compliant behavior of the mindless obsequious sheeple lining up for miles and miles in order to be to be tested for a fictitious disease that they have no symptoms for. How f*cking absurd and pathetic is that? Ba-baaaaaa....
We need more authentic journalists like Richard out on the streets, instead of the fake news corporate whore "journalists" of the Mainstream Marxist Mockingbird Media...
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2021
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