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🧂🥔🍋 EASY, Quick, Baby Roasted Potatoes with Lemon Juice and Mustard (MMMM!!)
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12 views • November 26, 2020
Welcome to the Berkeley Chefs channel! Join the Berkeley Chef, Caleb Berkeley as he teaches you how to make Baby Roasted Potatoes with Lemon Juice and Mustard that is yummy!
Recipe:
1/4 cup of avocado oil
2 tbsp of german mustard
*View whole recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/baby-roasted-potatoes-with-lemon-juice-and-mustard/
Link to join the list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Link to Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJvZzi1WCbb0ojjfYZBo8g/?sub_confirmation=1
Thanks for watching! Make sure to share, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell 🔔 to be the first ones to get notified when a new video is out! Thanks for your support!
Recipe:
1/4 cup of avocado oil
2 tbsp of german mustard
*View whole recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/baby-roasted-potatoes-with-lemon-juice-and-mustard/
Link to join the list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Link to Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJvZzi1WCbb0ojjfYZBo8g/?sub_confirmation=1
Thanks for watching! Make sure to share, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell 🔔 to be the first ones to get notified when a new video is out! Thanks for your support!
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