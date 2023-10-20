Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maya Alper (Israel) - survivor of the Hamas massacre on Nova Festival tells her moving story.
channel image
TowardsTheLight
232 Subscribers
32 views
Published 19 hours ago

My guest today is Maya Alper: a courageous, inspirational survivor of the Nova Festival massacre. On Oct. 7, 2023, Maya was working at the Nova Festival when the massacre began by Hamas terrorists. She ran for her life and was hiding inside a bush for 6 hours till she was rescued. Maya published a viral post on Facebook days after the massacre, in which she shared her tremendous powers to handle the atrocity and draw hope - through the most important meditation of her life. This is Maya’s story.


Maya’s viral FB post: https://bit.ly/3Flxbbw

Watch/listen on other platforms: https://linktr.ee/yourethevoice

---

Efrat's Twitter: https://twitter.com/efenigson

Telegram: https://t.me/efenigson

Support Efrat's journalistic work: ⁠https://www.buymeacoffee.com/efenigson⁠

Efrat’s links: https://linktr.ee/efenigson


Source: https://youtu.be/NP_AUYuTCtQ?si=nFT-S6LikRcmuSR6

Keywords
healthisraelgenocidewhohamaspalestinavaccineinjurymrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket