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Freedom of Information Act and its connection to July 4th (and cheese)
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51 views • July 05, 2021
This is a rushed video about the history of the Freedom of Information Act. I hope you enjoyed it. Sources and music can be seen below. Be sure to check out my YouTube/Bitchute if you haven’t already.
Sources for Info and Footage
1. Freedom of Information Act | History
https://www.history.com/topics/1960s/freedom-of-information-act#section_6
2. More info about Freedom of Information Act- US Gov
https://foia.state.gov/Learn/FOIA.aspx
3. Eisenhower and the Red Menace|National Archives
https://www.archives.gov/publications/prologue/2001/fall/eisenhower-and-red-menace-1.html
4. John E Moss| House Gov
https://history.house.gov/People/Detail?id=18623
5. History of FOIA with examples
https://felonies.org/history-of-the-freedom-of-information-act/
6. US Air Force nearly detonating bombs over NC
https://www.businessinsider.com/us-nearly-detonated-atomic-bomb-over-nc-2013-9?op=1
7. Atomic Bomb footage| Internet Archive
https://archive.org/details/0707_Atomic_Bomb_Blast_Effects
8. Painting of cheese
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cheese#/media/File:Clara_Peeters_-_Still_Life_with_Cheeses,_Almonds_and_Pretzels.jpg
9. Sawdust-Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sawdust#/media/File:Saw_dust_(Zaagsel).jpg
10. Independence day pics|Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Independence_Day_(United_States)
Other pictures (especially those of people) can be found in their respective wiki sites on the internet.
Music
1. Lounge-Jahzzar
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement is intended.
Sources for Info and Footage
1. Freedom of Information Act | History
https://www.history.com/topics/1960s/freedom-of-information-act#section_6
2. More info about Freedom of Information Act- US Gov
https://foia.state.gov/Learn/FOIA.aspx
3. Eisenhower and the Red Menace|National Archives
https://www.archives.gov/publications/prologue/2001/fall/eisenhower-and-red-menace-1.html
4. John E Moss| House Gov
https://history.house.gov/People/Detail?id=18623
5. History of FOIA with examples
https://felonies.org/history-of-the-freedom-of-information-act/
6. US Air Force nearly detonating bombs over NC
https://www.businessinsider.com/us-nearly-detonated-atomic-bomb-over-nc-2013-9?op=1
7. Atomic Bomb footage| Internet Archive
https://archive.org/details/0707_Atomic_Bomb_Blast_Effects
8. Painting of cheese
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cheese#/media/File:Clara_Peeters_-_Still_Life_with_Cheeses,_Almonds_and_Pretzels.jpg
9. Sawdust-Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sawdust#/media/File:Saw_dust_(Zaagsel).jpg
10. Independence day pics|Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Independence_Day_(United_States)
Other pictures (especially those of people) can be found in their respective wiki sites on the internet.
Music
1. Lounge-Jahzzar
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement is intended.
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