Exclusive Horrific Images: Circuits In Covid Jab Internet Router Causes Circuits To Self Assemble

Stew Peters Show





Matt Taylor joins us once more on today’s show to expose the government’s plans to kill us all.





Implanted in the vaccine are self-assembling shapes triggered by Wi-Fi frequencies!





This could be the 5g connection we have been watching for!





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





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Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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